Samsung announces new smartwatch and smart speaker

NEW YORK CITY - Samsung sprung a few surprises during the unveiling of its latest flagship smartphone, Galaxy Note9, by announcing a new smartwatch and a new smart speakers.

The new smartwatch is simply known as the Galaxy Watch, a departure from its “Gear” naming convention for its wearables.

The Galaxy Watch comes in rose gold or black 42mm models and a silver 46mm model.

It continues to have the same design ethos of its Gear predecessors, with a round Amoled display and rotating bezel. It is also water resistant down to 50m, meaning you can swim with it.

Users can customise the Galaxy Watch with a selection of watch faces and straps including options from Braloba, a manufacturer of high quality watch straps.

The Galaxy Home is the new smart speaker by Samsung. With six built-in tweeters and a sub-woofer, it is said to deliver surround sound-like quality audio.

In addition, it comes with eight far-field microphones for picking up user’s voice.

Thus, users can activate Samsung’s voice assistant, Bixby, by saying “Hi, Bixby”.

There is no word on the local pricing and availability for both products yet.

trevtan@sph.com.sg