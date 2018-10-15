Montblanc launches Summit 2 smartwatch

SINGAPORE - German luxury brand Montblanc has launched a new smartwatch, called the Summit 2. It is the successor to last year's Summit luxury smartwatch.

"Built for travel, fitness or exploration, Summit 2 is a versatile companion created for urban explorers, business travellers and performance seekers looking to push boundaries in everything they do," said Mr Nicolas Baretzki, chief executive officer of Montblanc.

Powered by the Wear OS by Google smartwatch operating system, the Summit 2 is also the first smartwatch to feature the new Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor by Qualcomm.

This is the first upgrade of the smartwatch processor since 2016. The Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset is said to provide better performance and battery life, as well as a week-long timekeeping mode.

While the original watch has a 46mm case, the Summit 2 features a 42mm case size that delivers the feeling of a mechanical watch.

Its design remains relatively unchanged from the original, but it now comes with two more buttons on the two o'clock and four o'clock positions. The crown - at the three o'clock position - is now rotatable, so you can adjust settings without touching the 1.2-inch circular Amoled display that is protected by a curved sapphire glass.

The Summit 2 now has built-in GPS for tracking your runs, in addition to its improved built-in heart rate sensor. It is water resistant to a depth of 50m, so you can swim with it.

It also has Near Field Communication capability that was lacking in the original. Thus, you can now use Google Pay to make payments with the smartwatch.

The Summit 2 also comes with an exclusive Timeshifter app that provides personalised advice to minimise jet lag based on your sleep pattern and the flight plan. Another exclusive app - Montblanc Running Coach - lets runners track their fitness levels based on maximal oxygen uptake, commonly known as VO2 max.

There are different case finishes to choose from - black steel, stainless steel, two-tone steel and titanium - and 11 different interchangeable 22mm strap options including Milanese steel, rubber sport and calfskin leather.

The Montblanc Summit 2 is available today (Oct 15) at prices starting from $1,495.

Stay tuned for the full review of the Montblanc Summit 2 in The Straits Times Tech.