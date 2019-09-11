Apple Watch Series 5 smartwatch launched along with new iPad

CUPERTINO - Apple unveiled its next smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 5, during a media event held in Steve Jobs Theatre at the tech giant’s campus Apple Park on Tuesday (Sept 10).

The new Apple Watch Series 5 looks exactly like its predecessor, the Series 4. But the Series 5 comes with an all-new always-on display that does not go dark like most smartwatches. Plus, it comes with a compass now.

In addition, there are new case options of natural brushed titanium and brushed space black titanium. Plus, there will be a new white ceramic model.

At the same time, the cheaper aluminium case options remain.

The Apple Watch Series 5 GPS model starts from S$599 and the Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular model starts from S$749.

Pre-order of the Apple Watch Series 5 will start today and will be available next Friday (Sept 20).

NEW IPAD

Apple sprung a surprise by launching an entry-level 10.2-inch iPad that replaces the long-lasting 9.7-inch iPad.

The new 10.2-inch Retina display iPad has nearly 3.5 million pixels and a wide viewing angle for better viewing pleasure.

The new seventh-generation iPad will come in silver, space grey and gold colours with 32GB and 128GB configurations.

The new iPad will start at S$499 for the Wi-Fi model and S$649 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model.

It is available to order starting today and in stores starting Monday (Sept 30).