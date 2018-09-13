Apple launches new smartwatch with Apple Watch Series 4

CUPERTINO - Apple launched its next generation smartwatch - Apple Watch Series 4 - during the special event held in Steve Jobs Theater at the tech giant’s campus Apple Park.

While its design might look similar to the previous three generations, the Series 4 is thinner and has a more than 30 per cent larger display, compared to its predecessors.

The Series 4 features a new S4 processor that is said to be twice faster than previous model. In addition, its new accelerometer and gyroscope have twice the dynamic range with eight times faster sampling and up to 32 g-forces.

In addition, the Apple Watch Series 4 will have electrocardiogram (ECG) measuring capability that allows it to take ECG readings anytime. It is the first ECG product available to consumers over the counter, said Apple’s chief operating officer Jeff Williams during the presentation. But this feature will only available in the US and later this year.

The new Series 4 now comes in watch case sizes of 40mm and 44mm, compared to the 38mm and 42mm watch cases of its predecessors. However, watch bands for previous models will still work with Series 4.

Along with the three aluminium finishes anodised in silver, gold and space grey, Apple Watch Series 4 will also come in a gold stainless steel with matching Milanese band, joining the silver and space black stainless steel models.

The Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS) starts from $599 and Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular) starts from $749 both featuring the updated design and new health capabilities.

And the Series 4 will be available in Singapore from Sept 21 with the cellular version exclusive with Singtel. Pre-orders of the smartwatch starts on Friday Sept 14.

