VR, AI and quantum computing among 5 key tech trends to watch: IMDA

SINGAPORE – Like a scene out of Steven Spielberg’s science-fiction film Ready Player One, virtual reality (VR) treadmills that move along with a user’s footsteps in any direction are one step closer to being used beyond gaming.

Synchronised with a user’s suit, the omnidirectional treadmill rolls along by anticipating the movement of a player’s legs to give the illusion that they are physically travelling in the virtual world.

The technology is mostly used in gaming today but can open doors to make online training in healthcare, education and other industries more immersive, said Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information Janil Puthucheary at a media briefing on Singapore’s digital infrastructure.

VR, artificial intelligence (AI), autonomous vehicles, edge computing and quantum computing are five key areas in the tech sector to build to cater to anticipated demand and maintain competitiveness, said the Ministry of Communications and Information at the briefing to provide updates on its digital infrastructure.

The authorities are discussing with industry partners on how Singapore can anticipate demands for tech in these fields. Dr Janil said an advisory panel that was formed to discuss these matters will publish a blueprint later this year to detail steps for industries to take in their digitalisation.

These are the five tech trends highlighted:

1. Virtual reality

The $10,000 omnidirectional treadmill, developed by Singapore-based tech start-up StepVR, was among VR technologies presented to the media to highlight the progress of digital products made here.

Innovations in gaming are often at the forefront of what technology can offer as video games require high processing power and the ability to play with others, said Dr Janil, adding that these developments pave the way for the technology to be used in other industries.

The same software and graphics processors used to make video games have also been used in healthcare training in hospitals here, such as training simulators to prepare surgeons for the operating table.

Multiplayer interactions that allow groups of users to meet online will also be key to VR’s development in the next decade, said MCI.

2. Artificial Intelligence

Data centres and other physical infrastructure need to be upgraded to accommodate a rise in AI applications, which require more computing power than usual programmes, said the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA).

It added: “The increased use of AI will result in more data going the last mile to users as there is a growing need to process and analyse the data in real time to support AI applications.”

AI programmes have been propelled into the mainstream since the launch of ChatGPT in November 2022, making sophisticated chatbots accessible to the average user.

3. Autonomous mobility

Expect self-driving electric vehicles and more autonomous options for those with disabilities within the next decade.

But safety protocols will need to improve before autonomous vehicles can be widely adopted. This includes digitising infrastructure to ensure that autonomous vehicles are able to recognise obstacles and drive safely, said IMDA.