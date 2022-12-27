Visionaries or charlatans: The many faces of crypto downfalls

SINGAPORE – The popularity of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies has given rise to a number of personalities whose fall from grace has been nothing short of spectacular.

The Crocodile of Wall Street, Do Kwon, and the self-titled crypto-queen Ruja Ignatova are among a number of crypto champions now seen as charlatans, who pocketed millions before their empires unravelled.

Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder of the now-collapsed crypto exchange FTX, made headlines in November after he filed for bankruptcy in the United States and resigned – a downfall that has left investors reeling and sent shock waves throughout the industry.

In the bankruptcy filing, FTX indicated it had more than 100,000 creditors and liabilities of beween US$10 billion (S$13.5 billion) and US$50 billion.

Bankman-Fried faces a litany of criminal charges in the US, tied to his role in the collapse of FTX.

Cryptocurrency experts say the crash of FTX and several other cryptocurrencies and crypto-linked schemes come as no surprise.

Dr Wayne Huang, co-founder and chief executive of fintech firm XREX, said internal governance was almost non-existent within these fallen organisations, many of which built their value on loans or coins that were not backed by actual dollars or assets.

He warned that investing in crypto is high-risk in nature and requires expertise.

“The (Luna and TerraUSD) and FTX crashes have proven that even the most reputable venture capitals can be compromised... Investors should assist and ensure that their portfolios incorporate robust governance involving strong checks and balances,” he said.

Mr Anson Zeall, co-founder of the International Digital Asset Exchange Association, said many investors were lured by the idea of quick returns, and the hype generated by social media.

Twitter was rife with wild claims and unverified reactions to crypto investments, clouding the judgment of investors who poured in money and helped the value of coins to rise, said Mr Zeall.

“Everyone was saying ‘to the moon’ and greed really set in. When everything is going up, people take it for granted,” said Mr Zeall, who cautions against impulsive investing and is urging buyers to fact-check against multiple sources.

The fall of FTX will not be the last, he said, adding that the impact to economies could be worse when traditional institutions and large private investors are intertwined with unregulated cryptocurrencies.

Mr Zeall said: “The main difference is that each crash is definitely getting bigger and will likely impact the traditional financial markets in the next crash.”

Sam Bankman-Fried