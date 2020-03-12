Virtual telco Zero Mobile's licence suspended by IMDA

SINGAPORE - Virtual telco Zero Mobile's operating licence was suspended with immediate effect on Thursday (March 12) by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA).

This was due to Zero Mobile's failure to address outstanding billing disputes with former subscribers in spite of repeated reminders following the cessation of the company's service plans in December, IMDA said.

The company and its directors have also been blacklisted by IMDA. Based in Australia, the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) does not have any operations there; Singapore is its only market.

"IMDA is investigating Zero Mobile for contraventions of consumer protection requirements under IMDA's Telecom Competition Code, and will take enforcement action if there are any breaches," IMDA said in a press statement.

About 230 former subscribers are affected by Zero Mobile's service cessation. IMDA said it has worked with Zero Mobile to ensure that the porting of the customers' numbers to other telcos and advised affected former subscribers to stop their recurring auto-payment arrangements, if any, with Zero Mobile.

"We are currently assisting 12 remaining ex-subscribers with their billing issues," IMDA added.

Zero Mobile's licence will be cancelled on March 18 if the company fails to comply with IMDA's direction to resolve its billing disputes.

Zero Mobile entered the Singapore market in December 2017 and was the second virtual telco to do so after Circles.Life.

Virtual telcos do not build their own physical mobile networks but lease them wholesale from one of the existing telcos. Zero Mobile's partner is Singtel. There are currently eight other virtual telcos in Singapore.