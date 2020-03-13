Virtual telco Zero Mobile's licence suspended

Virtual telco Zero Mobile's operating licence was suspended with immediate effect yesterday by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA).

This was due to Zero Mobile's failure to address outstanding billing disputes with former subscribers - in spite of repeated reminders - following the cessation of the company's service plans last December, IMDA said.

The company and its directors have also been blacklisted by IMDA.

Although the mobile virtual network operator is based in Australia, it does not have any operations there; Singapore is its only market.

"IMDA is investigating Zero Mobile for contraventions of consumer protection requirements under IMDA's Telecom Competition Code, and will take enforcement action if there are any breaches," the authority said in a press statement.

There were about 230 former subscribers affected by Zero Mobile's service cessation. IMDA said it has worked with the firm to ensure the porting of customers' numbers to other telcos and advised affected former subscribers to stop any recurring auto-payment arrangements with Zero Mobile.

"We are currently assisting 12 remaining ex-subscribers with their billing issues," IMDA added.

Zero Mobile's licence will be cancelled on March 18 if the company fails to comply with IMDA's direction to resolve its billing disputes.

Zero Mobile entered the Singapore market in December 2017 and was the second virtual telco to do so, after Circles.Life.

Virtual telcos do not build their own physical mobile networks, but lease them wholesale from one of the existing telcos. Zero Mobile's partner is Singtel. There are currently eight other virtual telcos in Singapore.