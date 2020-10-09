Up your WFH game with the HP EliteBook Series

For many of us, working from home has become the new normal in the past few months. While we may have somewhat gotten used to our new routines, setting up a home office comes with its own set of challenges.

Hands up if you’ve encountered network and connectivity issues when trying to hold your zoom meetings alongside your child who is engaged in a session of home-based learning, or when your spouse is dialled into a zoom meeting of their own.

With telecommuting as the default arrangement for employers to stem the transmission of Covid-19, it is time to seriously consider upping your game with tools that will allow you to deliver your best at work while keeping peace in the family.

To help tackle the new challenges you might be facing as working from home, HP has launched their new EliteBook series with devices that provide uncompromised performance, battery life and security to suit your preferences and help improve how you work at home.

Designed to suit your personal needs



HP’s EliteBook series allows you to customise your laptop based on your preferences. PHOTO: HP



Working from home can get a little challenging when you have a big family and need a quiet space to work on a business proposal or attend a virtual meeting. Often, even if you have found a good spot to attend to your tasks, you might find that your laptop is not providing you with the right height for comfortable typing or good audio that cuts through the background noise. But these obstacles are a cinch for the HP EliteBook series to overcome and help you level-up your productivity game.

With customisable options, the series of laptops lets you decide how you want your laptop to work for you. The laptops offer an ultra-bright display with a flexible 170-degrees recline in display sizes ranging from 13.3-inch to 15.6-inch as well as touch options for those who are looking for a more hands-on feel of their device. Each device is also built with a quiet keyboard, a mousepad and flexible docking stations to enable easy connectivity to home monitor displays and other devices when required.

With HP Noise Cancellation and other advanced audio features to ensure that you sound crisp and clear during calls, you no longer have to worry about the little ones having fun in the room next to your home office.

Enabling your best performance



Increase your productivity at home with a laptop that can last you through the day. PHOTO: HP



As you spend most of your time on your laptop, it is imperative that your portable work companion provides you with the most comprehensive support to increase your productivity. HP understands the need for uninterrupted work and this is why their EliteBook series is built with long battery life to get you through a whole day of meetings and tasks without having to pause and plug in. Even if you run out of juice, the EliteBook’s HP Fast Charge recharges your laptop quickly giving it up to 50 per cent of battery life within 30 minutes. Talk about boosting your output with energy to spare.

The HP EliteBook series runs on Windows 10 Pro, meaning powerful performance and all-day security are par for the course, on top of seamless collaboration and connectivity features from HP. Paired with the AMD Radeon Vega graphics (powered byAMD Ryzen™ PRO 4000 series mobile processors), your laptop is equipped to effortlessly handle collaboration via virtual conferencing, as well as creative intensive workloads such as graphic design and video editing at home.

Keeping your data secure and private



HP’s EliteBook series provides you with the best in security when it comes to protecting your data. PHOTO: HP



Getting ahead in the digital age we live in calls for an uncompromising approach to data security. Said to be the world’s most secure PC, the HP EliteBook series lets you safely work at home while keeping your data protected against malware threats. In order to keep your personal and company data safe from prying eyes, HP devices are built with security layers within, on and above the operating systems.

Exploring the internet often comes with hidden dangers but with the HP Sure Click, you can surf with a peace of mind knowing that the internal security can help your PC stay protected from websites and attachments with malware, ransomware or any other potentially harmful viruses. You can also get ahead of computer viruses with HP Sure Sense, which uses deep learning AI to identify and quarantine never-before-seen attacks and prevent infections from happening.



Customisable, secure and ideal for WFH — that’s the HP EliteBook series. PHOTO: HP



If your PC has been unfortunately infected with a virus, you need not worry about heavy damage to your PC as HP’s internal security will enforce HP Sure Start, a security feature that provides hardware-enforced and self-healing protection that will automatically recover the BIOS and other critical firmware.

HP EliteBook devices not only shield your hardware from external malware, but they also accord the same protection to out-bound data transferred from your laptop to another device. The data will remain fully encrypted with the AMD Memory Guard to ensure information remains confidential at all times. Webcams on the HP EliteBook series have also been awarded the same security with a privacy shutter that will help to keep you safe from malicious surveillance once you are done with a meeting.

