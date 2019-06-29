Unified cashless payment system rolled out at 500 hawker stalls across Singapore

SINGAPORE - Many hawker patrons will now have an easier time paying for their dishes without fumbling with notes and coins, or figuring out which card they can use to make payments.

A project to bring cashless payments to Singapore's hawkers under a single unified system has completed its first phase.

An initial 22 coffee shops, 10 hawker centres and 12 industrial canteens have adopted the e-payment solution as of Saturday (June 28).

The solution, developed by Nets, unifies payments from 23 providers, so dining customers can use different cashless payment options at a single payment terminal at a food outlet.

This also saves hawkers the hassle of dealing with multiple e-payment firms. These include e-wallets like Singtel Dash and GrabPay, transport cards EZ-Link and Nets FlashPay, and credit cards such as Visa and Mastercard.

Over 500 stalls are now enabled for unified e-payment, out of the 12,000 such stalls across Singapore. A list of these stalls can be found at epaysg.com.

Enterprise Singapore, the National Environment Agency (NEA) and the Housing Board appointed Nets to develop the solution in September last year.

The number of cashless transactions at stalls offering the unified solution rose by nearly 30 per cent per month between last December and May this year, Enterprise Singapore said.

The all-in-one e-payment terminals, which can read contactless and chip-based cards, and process QR code payments, are rented to hawkers for no charge for the first three years after they sign up with Nets.

Transaction fees of 0.5 per cent will be borne by the Government during this period. Stalls have until August 2020 to apply for the fee waivers.

Hawkers are among the last bastions of cash payment in the local retail scene. About 40 per cent of dining in Singapore take place at coffee shops, hawker centres or canteens, according to the Monetary Authority of Singapore, with 70 per cent of transactions done using cash.

Enterprise Singapore and Nets have set a target of rolling out the solution to 200 coffee shops, 25 hawker centres and 20 industrial canteens by September 2020.

"Adoption of e-payment is a first step towards the digital transformation of small food businesses in our heartlands and industrial estates," said Enterprise Singapore deputy chief executive officer Ted Tan.

"In the last six months, we have seen more consumers using e-payment for their transactions. This is indeed encouraging and we are expanding it to include schemes that weren't part of the earlier announcement, like Diners Club, Razer Pay and VIA, by October."