Twitter, Wordle, ChatGPT among 20 tech highlights of 2022

The collapse of multiple cryptocurrencies, the rise of Wordle and Elon Musk’s tumultuous Twitter takeover have dominated headlines and could potentially change how people use tech in the future. The Straits Times looks at 20 major developments in technology in 2022.

Personalities in the news

1. Musk buys Twitter

It has been a chaotic time for Twitter since Tesla chief executive Elon Musk’s US$44 billion (S$60 billion) takeover in October. The billionaire’s executive decisions have sparked controversy worldwide, such as his plans to axe half the company’s global workforce of 7,000 employees, including an unknown number from the Singapore office, to cut costs. Since then, there has been no shortage of users threatening to quit, leading to the rise of alternative social media apps in the same ilk, with Mastodon and even Tumblr making a comeback. Most recently, Mr Musk announced plans to hand over his role to a successor “foolish enough”, after Twitter users voted in favour of his resignation.

2. Disney turns to Bob Iger, again

Former chief executive of The Walt Disney Company Bob Iger had left the company less than three years earlier, but returned to the studio of Marvel and Pixar fame, following a rocky reign by his chosen successor Bob Chapek. The latter’s leadership was challenged by one crisis after another, including the Covid-19 pandemic that closed theme parks and cinemas, affecting the confidence of investors, staff and fans. He was also faced with a power struggle with Mr Iger, who retained his office at the Disney headquarters and held meetings with Mr Chapek’s staff without inviting him.

3. Elizabeth Holmes sentenced

Elizabeth Holmes, founder of health tech start-up Theranos, was sentenced to more than 11 years’ jail in November for lying about its blood-testing technology. Once valued at US$9 billion, Theranos promised to revolutionise how patients receive diagnoses by replacing traditional labs with small machines, envisioned for use in homes and even on the battlefield. Forbes dubbed Holmes the world’s youngest female self-made billionaire in 2014, when she was 30 and her stake in Theranos was worth US$4.5 billion. But the start-up collapsed after a series of articles in 2015 questioned its technology, serving as a cautionary tale about misinformation in the tech industry.

Products and platforms

4. Wordle boom

The premise of online puzzle game Wordle – to guess a five-letter word in as few tries as possible – is simple, but it was addictive enough to get millions hooked on it at the start of 2022. It is unclear how many users were on Wordle at its peak, but searches for it topped Google’s list of search trends here in 2022. While the Wordle hype has dwindled, it remains free to play and was acquired by The New York Times in January for an undisclosed price in the low seven figures.

5. Rise in foldable tech