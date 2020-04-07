Tips on buying a new Wi-Fi 6 router

Clueless about routers? Here are three tips when shopping for a Wi-Fi 6 router.

1. Don't fall for the big numbers

Manufacturers often tout the large numbers - up to 11,000Mbps - on their routers. But these advertised figures are actually the sum of the maximum theoretical speeds of the router's wireless bands.

A mainstream router, for instance, will probably have two wireless bands, a 2.4GHz band and a 5GHz band. Thus, a Wi-Fi router labelled as an AX1800 model does not actually have a top speed of 1.8Gbps (1,800Mbps). Instead, this figures comes from its 2.4GHz band (up to 600Mbps) and its 5GHz band (up to 1,200Mbps).

Your devices though, can only connect to a single wireless band at a time, which in the example above, is 1.2Gbps for most current Wi-Fi 6 devices.

2. Mesh routers are useful

Mesh routers or whole-home Wi-Fi systems rely on a network of connected wireless nodes to extend Wi-Fi coverage. The primary node, or router, connects to the broadband modem while secondary nodes are distributed around the home, such as a distant bedroom, to improve the wireless signal.

But the data transfer rates decrease when data has to travel through multiple nodes. This can be mitigated by having a dedicated wireless backhaul for the nodes to communicate between themselves. Currently, the higher-end mesh routers have three wireless bands, one of which can be reserved for this purpose. Alternatively, some models can support a wired backhaul through Ethernet cables.

3. Ensure there are sufficient Ethernet and USB ports

A standard router typically comes with four Gigabit Ethernet ports (up to 1Gbps each) and a USB port. The former lets you use a wired connection while the latter can be used to share a printer or an external hard drive on the home network.

Mesh routers, though, typically have a couple of Ethernet ports at most and many models also lack a USB port. You can buy a simple Ethernet switch to make up for the lack of Ethernet ports.

Here are our top picks for both standard and mesh Wi-Fi 6 routers for all budgets.

TP-Link Archer AX10 (available on Amazon, Lazada and Shopee)

$109

The Archer AX10 is currently the cheapest Wi-Fi 6 router in the market. The catch: it offers the bare minimum in terms of Wi-Fi speeds - up to 1.2Gbps for its 5GHz band and up to 300Mbps for its 2.4GHz band. It means there is no room for improvement, even when client devices become faster in the future.

Another downside is the lack of a USB port.

Netgear Nighthawk AX8 8 Stream WiFi6 router (RAX80)

$459

With a unique design that looks like an Imperial shuttle from the Star Wars movies, the RAX80 is almost certainly a conversation starter.

The router has a generous number of ports - five Gigabit ports and two USB ports. It is also no slouch when it comes to its Wi-Fi 6 credentials, with support for the 160MHz channel that lets it offer speeds of up to 2.4Gbps to compatible clients.

Asus ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 (available on Lazada and Shopee)

$575

The best thing about Asus' gaming-centric Wi-Fi 6 router is its access to WTFast, a service that offers dedicated Internet routes to overseas game servers. This private network ensures that gamers will experience less lag in online games hosted in far flung locations such as the United States or Europe.

It has a 2.5Gbps Ethernet port that offers faster data transfers than the standard 1Gbps version.

TP-Link Deco X20

$339 (3-pack)

If you are looking for a mesh Wi-Fi 6 system, the TP-Link Deco X20 is the most affordable option now.

Although the X20 lacks a dedicated wireless backhaul that improves performance for distant clients, it is one of the top performers in our testing at close range.

Also impressive is the ease of setting up the X20 with its user-friendly smartphone app.

Netgear Nighthawk Mesh WiFi 6 system (MK63)

$459 (3-pack) from Apr 14

Another mainstream Wi-Fi 6 mesh system is the Netgear Nighthawk MK63, which consists of a main router and two satellite units.

The router has two Gigabit Ethernet ports (one to connect to the fibre modem), while the satellite only has a single Ethernet port. None of the units have a USB port.

Linksys Velop MX5300 (available on Lazada and Shopee)

$569

The Linksys Velop MX5300 is ideal for those who are willing to pay for its premium features.

For starters, it has five Gigabit ports and a USB port. Plus, built into the router but currently dormant is a smart hub that can be enabled in a future update to control smart home devices.

Its wireless performance, especially for clients at the edges of the home network, is excellent, with significantly faster download speeds than its competitors in our testing.