Tim Cook bets on Apple’s mixed-reality headset to secure his legacy

When Mr Tim Cook unveils Apple’s new “mixed-reality” headset later this year, he won’t just be showing off the tech giant’s latest shiny gadget. The Apple chief will also be guaranteeing his legacy includes the launch of a next-generation hardware product that some inside the company believe might one day rival the iPhone.

After seven years in development – twice as long as the iPhone – the tech giant is widely expected to unveil a headset featuring both virtual and augmented reality as soon as June.