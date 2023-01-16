'Shoppertainment:' How video-sharing platform is redefining the way brands are connecting with customers and driving sales

Just a year ago, when businesses were thinking of taking their marketplaces online, they might not have considered short-form video sharing platform TikTok as an option.

But this is assuredly no longer the case with the arrival of TikTok Shop in Singapore, a marketplace allowing merchants, brands and creators alike to showcase and sell products directly on TikTok.

Having been launched in June last year, TikTok Shop may be a relatively new player in the so-called shoppertainment arena, but its gross merchandise value (GMV), or the total value of merchandise sold over a period of time, has grown by 31 times since June 2022, and it now draws in 52 times as many livestream viewers as it did seven months ago.

What is the reason for its meteoric rise in popularity?

The answer can be attributed to a few things, the foremost being TikTok’s colossal user base. With its 1 billionth user rolling onto the platform last year, TikTok boasts one of the largest – if not the largest – user bases of any video-sharing platform on the internet.

Sellers and creators thus both have a massive consumer base to tap into, vastly broadening their reach and impact beyond what other platforms have to offer.

For instance, TikTok Shop has been a vital point of connection between sellers and consumers. Luxury goods retailer Luxefindsbybl currently offers an extensive catalogue comprising the likes of Hermes, Dior and Chanel, but it started out with just a handful of followers on their TikTok channel.

It amassed more than 2,000 followers after selling on TikTok Shop for just two months, and the number continues to grow by the day.

“TikTok Shop has also helped us reach new customers,” says the retailer.

Since it started live streaming on the platform in October 2022, Luxefindsbybl’s has seen a 10 per cent GMV uplift – bucking the overall slowdown in luxury bags in the fourth quarter of 2022.

TikTok Shop is also helping to facilitate collaborations between retailers and content creators. For instance, it will be partnering Singaporean cosmetics seller ShinebyRozs and Malaysian beauty TikTok creators Mia Azahar, Nelysa Norazlan and Sallywhoo – who boast a collective following of over 7.2 million users – on an exclusive product launch in Singapore. The launch will take place in the next few months.

Creating engagement through livestreams