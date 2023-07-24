TikTok Music Beta rolls out in Singapore, Mexico, Australia

TikTok Music has rolled out a closed beta version in Singapore, Mexico and Australia on July 19.

TikTok Music Beta is an early version of the TikTok Music app, said the company on its website.

“As this is (a) beta version, there could be stability issues from time to time,” said the company, adding that users can sign up as a Beta tester of the app.

“This provides you with early access to our new releases before we roll them out to everyone else. As a beta user, you will be able to provide valuable feedback to us, allowing us to identify issues and optimise the app before we ship the release to millions of users.”

Although TikTok Music is its own app, the music streaming service can be linked to a user’s TikTok account.

To join, users need to download the TikTok Music app on Apple’s App Store or Google Play Store or by visiting music.tiktok.com.

The Straits Times was put on a “waitlist” when it tried to sign up for the beta version. ST was told to enter a phone number, so that the company will be able to inform ST when there are “spots available”.

“We are inviting users in Australia, Mexico and Singapore to participate in the TikTok Music closed beta test from 19 July,” said a TikTok spokesman in response to ST’s queries.

The spokesman added that the beta version has a “catalogue of thousands of artists and millions of tracks”. It did not provide any figures of the number of songs on the app and the number of users who have signed up for the beta version here.

“TikTok is already famous for breaking artists, creating hits, and powering music discovery. TikTok Music will help users go one step further, to listen, share and download the music they have discovered on TikTok, as well as share their favourite tracks and artists with their TikTok community,” said the spokesman.

With the app, users can also import their music library, download songs to listen offline, among other things.

“We are now beta testing TikTok Music in Australia, Mexico and Singapore, and will have more news to share on the launch of TikTok Music in the coming months,” said the spokesman.

Participants will be offered a free three-month trial to use the service under the beta version.

There are three monthly plans for the use of the app, according to its website. This includes the individual plan ($7.90), the student plan ($4.98) and the family plan ($16.98).