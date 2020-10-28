Three local game studios team up for crossover

Three home-grown game studios joined forces for the first time to launch a gaming crossover yesterday.

Mighty Bear Games, BattleBrew Productions and The Gentlebros are behind the hit mobile games Butter Royale, BattleSky Brigade Harpooner and Cat Quest II respectively. These games are family-friendly and can be played on multiple devices.

In the crossover, players of one game can unlock and use characters and weapons from the other games. The crossover elements have no expiry date.

The studios are hoping to unite Singaporeans and uplift spirits through gaming in these trying times.

The crossover idea was initiated by Mr Fadzuli Said, co-founder and chief technology officer of Mighty Bear Games, which launched food fight game Butter Royale in January this year.

"This year has been really tough for everybody because of the pandemic. People are stuck at home and some have lost loved ones," says the 38-year-old, who adds that his father died this year due to a pre-existing heart condition.

"When I was younger, playing games with my sister was kind of an escape for us, so I wanted to share this good feeling with others."

He roped in fellow Singaporean game developers and long-time friends Shawn Toh and Desmond Wong.

Mr Toh, 35, co-founder and chief executive officer of BattleBrew Productions, says: "We have known one another for years and I like them both personally and professionally. It is a good initiative, so why not?"

His company's BattleSky Brigade Harpooner shoot-'em-up game was released in September last year.

Mr Wong, 32, co-founder and chief executive officer of The Gentlebros, shares the sentiment.

"We thought it would be great if we could do a collaboration to show Singaporeans that great games can come from our small country," he says.

After the collaboration was firmed up at the end of March, the trio tried to incorporate elements of one another's games.

Mr Wong says: "For us, we already have a story (with Cat Quest II). So if we are going to do a crossover, we have to make sure the stuff that is crossing over makes sense and fits into our story and style."

Cat Quest II was released in September last year on Apple Arcade, before becoming available on some other platforms.

But that was the fun part, Mr Fadzuli notes. "I think the artists had a lot of fun, just coming up with all sorts of ideas."

While finding the right weapons or gameplay mechanics in the other games to fit their own was a challenge, the biggest problem they faced was scheduling.

Mr Toh says: "We have different development speeds, goals, patch cycles and so on."

The original launch date for the crossover was set in August to coincide with National Day. But due to scheduling issues, it was delayed until now.

The common thing the three games share is they are all on Apple Arcade, which means they can be played on the iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV. The Cupertino tech giant's gaming service has a monthly subscription fee of $6.98 after a one-month free trial.

The developers say Apple did not have direct input in the collaboration, though it did give them its blessings.

The trio are open to the idea of teaming up again.

"We will see how it goes. It is a rather fluid process, but we are definitely open to it," says Mr Toh.

How the crossover works

BUTTER ROYALE

Available on Apple Arcade

The multi-player game is set in an idyllic universe where there are no more wars. But people resolve their pent-up frustrations by engaging in food fights.

You can play solo or in squads against others, armed with food-blasters like the Durian Launcher.

Players can unlock the character Smolian from BattleSky Brigade Harpooner and Kingsblood from Cat Quest II (above) via butterco.net/sgcrossover.

They will have to enter their support ID, which can be found in-game, to unlock and redeem all the crossover items at once.

Once unlocked, the characters and trails will be available for them to select on their customisation screen for their next food fight.

BATTLESKY BRIGADE HARPOONER

Available on Apple Arcade

Set in the world of BattleSky Brigade, you play as Pim to be the best salvager in the Wyldes. You do so by shooting barrels for coins while avoiding obstacles and enemies in this classic vertical shooter.

You start by "harpooning" yourself out before proceeding to shoot them all, then reel yourself back in when you run out of rope and to collect the coins.

After unlocking the second area in the Wyldes, you can play as Butter Royale characters Abuela Adela and Ken Clucky and the felines from Cat Quest II.

CAT QUEST II

Available on Apple Arcade; $14.50 for Windows, Nintendo Switch, Sony PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

Under threat from a constant war between the cats of Felingard and the advancing dogs of Lupus Empire, Cat Quest II is about the two rulers of these kingdoms, who are brought together against their will on a journey of discovery to reclaim their thrones.

In this action role-playing game, you can play as both a cat and a dog as you explore the kingdoms by yourself or with a friend.

With the crossover, you will be able to wield weapons like Butter Royale's Mystery Meat Melee and BattleSky Brigade Harpooner's BamBam Hammer.

The crossover items will be available for players to use once they acquire the "water walking" ability.

Characters and weapons from each game universe get featured in the other games in the crossover. These can be unlocked till Nov 27. Once unlocked, the crossover items will not expire and will remain in the player's inventory.