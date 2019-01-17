Three in five SMEs hit by cyber security breaches over last 12 months: Survey

SINGAPORE - Three in five small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore have had cyber security breaches that resulted in business disruptions and data leaks over the past 12 months, a new survey reveals.

But only 30 per cent of those affected notified customers or employees of the data leaks, according to insurer Chubb's survey of 300 SMEs.

What's more, more than three in five polled said they believe that large corporations are more at risk of cyber attacks than SMEs.

The indifference shown is striking even after SingHealth's high-profile data breach took place.

"They think they are too small to fail," said Mr Andrew Taylor, Chubb Asia Pacific's cyber underwriting manager.

But the opposite is true, he added. "In fact, smaller companies have a relatively larger exposure as they face the same threats as larger businesses but do not have the means to implement comprehensive protection, leaving significant risk uncovered."

The poll of SMEs with fewer than 200 workers was conducted in August and September last year after news broke about Singapore's worst data breach involving the personal details of 1.5 million SingHealth patients, including those of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Earlier this week, SingHealth and its IT vendor Integrated Health Information Systems received the largest combined fine of $1 million by the Personal Data Protection Commission (PDPC) for failing to protect patient data.

Related Story Securing Singapore's cyberhealth

Related Story COI on SingHealth cyber attack: 5 key findings

Related Story Singapore to spend $30 million over next 5 years to fund new regional cyber security centre

According to the Chubb survey, the system and data breaches experienced by those polled were mainly due to system breakdowns and human error, including the loss of portable storage devices.

The survey also showed that SMEs are ill-prepared to protect sensitive data, with three in five companies saying that cyber security is seen largely as an IT issue in their organisations.

Half of all companies polled said key staff may not be fully aware of their obligations to protect the data they have access to and there is no consistent understanding of what constitutes a cyber security risk.

Technology and data privacy lawyer Bryan Tan of Pinsent Masons MPillay said SMEs must stop collecting any personal data they do not need to. "The less you collect the lower your risk exposure," he said.

A new requirement will soon be tabled in Parliament this year requiring organisations to report breaches to the PDPC. The revised Personal Data Protection Act will also require individuals affected by a breach to be notified. Organisations found guilty of being tardy in reporting can be fined up to $1 million.

"It will take the guesswork out of whether to report breaches," said Mr Tan.

Technology lawyer Jonathan Kok of RHTLaw Taylor Wessing said, however, that the PDPC could do some policing and random audits.

"If SMEs think they will not be caught they will not bother to report breaches," he said.

itham@sph.com.sg