The ultimate work-from-home setup

It is hard to tell how long the work-from-home situation for many here due to the coronavirus outbreak will last. If you want to be ready for the long haul, here is a geek's ultimate work-from-home setup to consider, assuming you are using your office laptop.

Chair: DXRacer King KS06

$569

Sitting in a comfortable chair will most likely improve productivity. The DXRacer King KS06 gaming chair (photo 1) is as comfortable as work chairs come. Its ergonomic bucket-seat design "locks" your body in place to prevent slouching, while its high backrest supports your entire spinal column. It has a stable aluminium base and a gas spring for height adjustment.

Monitor: LG 49WL95C

$2,099

Why stress your eyes squinting at the cramped screen of your office laptop when you can gaze at the magnificent 49-inch display (photo 2) of the LG 49WL95C ultra-wide curved monitor? With its dual quad high-definition (QHD) resolution of 5,120 x 1,440 pixels, it is like having two 27-inch QHD (2,560 x 1,440 pixels) monitors in one. Multitasking becomes a breeze and productivity increase is a given.

Bluetooth headset: Jabra Elite 75t

$288

These true wireless in-ear headphones (photo 3) not only let you listen to music from your smartphone, but also double as a Bluetooth headset to take calls. The best part is, they can connect to two devices at the same time. So you can listen to a meeting transcript on your laptop and quickly switch to your smartphone for a conference call.

Keyboard: Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition

$210.90

This keyboard (photo 4) features Razer's linear optical switches that allow you to type faster than with a normal keyboard. With its compact tenkeyless design, it takes up less space on a table. Its keycaps are also made of a thermoplastic material that is harder and more durable than conventional ones, and their textured finish holds up well to intense use.

Mouse: Logitech MX Master 3

$169

Featuring a 4,000-dots-per-inch laser sensor, the Logitech MX Master 3 (photo 5) can work on almost any surface, including glass. Its ergonomic design makes it comfortable even when you are using it for many hours, while its MagSpeed scroll wheel enhances productivity with its speedy scrolling ability. With a battery life of almost 70 days a charge, you might need to charge it only when you are back in the office again.

Desk stand: Omnidesk Switch Pro

$699

Hunching over your office laptop the whole day at your dinner table is bad for your back and neck. This is where the Omnidesk Switch Pro (photo 6) comes in. Place this desk stand on any table and it can turn the table into a standing desk whenever you want. The Switch Pro's electric motor is able to adjust its height from 15.6cm to 48cm tall, while its weighted steel base structure offers optimal stability. It also comes with a keyboard dock.

Mesh router: Netgear Orbi AX6000 Tri-band Wi-Fi 6 System

$1,099 (one router and one satellite)

The Netgear Orbi AX6000 Tri-band Wi-Fi 6 System (photo 7) operates on the latest Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) standard, which has four times the network capacity of the Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) standard. This mesh router is said to be able to cover an area of up to 5,000 sq ft and support up to 100 connected devices. Overkill? Maybe. But get this and you will not have to worry about being slowed down by missed network connections while working at home.