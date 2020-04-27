The new LG gram Z90N is everything you’re looking for in a laptop

When South Korean consumer electronics giant LG came up with the tagline “Go everywhere, do everything” for their newest range of notebooks, they weren’t kidding.

Arguably one of the world’s slimmest and lightest laptops, the new LG gram Z90N not only helps you get work done quickly and efficiently anywhere, its upgraded display also provides an excellent visual experience whether you’re watching movies on Netflix or gaming with friends.

To effectively navigate the new era of remote working, you’ll need a hardworking machine to get you through the demands of a busy day. Here’s why the new LG gram Z90N series tops our list.

1. Fast and powerful

Promising to deliver enhanced performance, the LG gram boasts a cutting-edge 10th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor with Intel® Iris® Plus Graphics — a significant improvement in power and speed from its predecessor last year.

Besides accommodating the standard USB 3.1 ports, HDMI port and microSD card reader, it also features a new Thunderbolt™ 3 port. The latter enables data transfer at speeds of up to 40Gbps and can power one 5K display or two 4K displays, proving that a smaller package doesn’t necessarily compromise on quality.



Ultra-slim and portable, the LG gram is a handy companion for remote working. PHOTO: LG



2. Compact and lightweight

The moniker “gram” was coined for LG’s first iteration of the series, which weighed in at under a kilogramme.

But even though its new 17-inch Z90N laptop tips the scales at 1.35kg, it is still considered one of the world’s lightest 17-inch laptop (outshined only by LG’s 2019 line-up by a mere 50g), despite having a larger screen size.

Nomadic multitaskers who need to keep several tabs open while working and require larger screens for their workstations, this one’s for you.

3. Small, but mighty

At just 1.74cm thick, this ultra-slim notebook doesn’t sacrifice durability for portability in the making.

With a full-metal body made from magnesium-alloy (the same material used to make supercars and aircraft), the LG gram has even passed the United States’ military standard MIL-STD-810G test for ruggedness across seven categories, including shock, pressure and temperature resistance.



Whether you're streaming movies, gaming or editing videos, the LG gram delivers beautiful picture quality. PHOTO: LG



4. Sleek and beautiful display

Having a more powerful Intel® Core™ Processor means you’ll get twice the graphic processing capabilities of the previous generation — a huge incentive for creative types who need razor-sharp colour display on their screens in their line of work.

The LG gram — with a high-definition (HD) WQXGA IPS Display delivering a 2560x1600 resolution (twice the display resolution of FHD) — is able to provide stunning visuals during 4K content production, photo and video editing and 1080p gaming for your viewing pleasure.

5. Excellent user experience

One of the best things about the LG gram is how it has been designed with the user in mind, with plenty of handy features.

These include a four-column numeric keypad (to simulate a desktop keypad); enlarged keys (Backspace, Enter and Shift) to minimise typing errors; and a power button that doubles as a fingerprint reader to protect your information more securely and let you login or “wake” your laptop quickly with just a touch.

All laptops in the series also come with an upgraded in-built cooling system with a bigger, yet thinner, fan to prevent overheating during prolonged use. But a bigger fan doesn’t mean a louder one — in fact, it hardly emits a sound and isn’t distracting when you’re working in quiet environments.



With a larger battery capacity than its predecessor and excellent audio quality, the LG gram allows you to work more efficiently on the go. PHOTO: LG



6. Long-lasting battery life

With up to 17 hours of battery life (based on MobileMark® 2014 testing standards), the LG gram offers you the freedom to work anywhere with no worries about having to hunt down a charging point (or even needing to bring your adapter out).

Its enhanced heavy-duty battery capacity of 80Wh is also guaranteed to power you through a full working day.

7. Mega storage options

The LG gram comes with a default 512GB NVMe SSD and 8GB RAM storage, but allows for the possibility of adding an extra slot as an upgrade to 1TB SSD and 24GB RAM.

Having dual slots helps level up your laptop’s storage capacity (which is highly recommended) and reduces the inconvenience of carrying an external storage device wherever you go.

8. Constant connectivity

All models in the LG gram Z90N series support the latest Wi-Fi 6 standard, LAN and Bluetooth connectivity.

More importantly, they are also equipped with a HD webcam with dual mic and DTS:X Ultra Speaker for a sharper audio quality. Combined with the large 17-inch screen in 16:10 aspect ratio that delivers a wide and crystal-clear view during video conferencing calls, working from home (WFH) will now be a breeze.

The LG gram Z90N comes in three variants: 14-inch, 15.6-inch and 17-inch. Available now at https://www.lg.com/sg/laptops.