The metaverse – bridging the chasm between promise and reality

SINGAPORE – If I had to put my money on the most overhyped tech trend of 2022, it would probably be the metaverse. Grandiose headlines about the massive potential of the metaverse have stoked considerable scepticism, fanned by the apparent chasm between promise and reality.

Fans of the next revolution in virtual reality (VR) enthuse about the metaverse’s seemingly limitless possibilities. Rapid advances in haptic and olfactory technology will enable users to not just see and hear VR stimuli, but also feel, touch and smell them. But the full realisation of this vision requires a demanding combination of hardware, software and computational power.