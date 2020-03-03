The geek's ideal work-from-home setup

It is hard to tell how long the work-from-home situation for many here due to the Covid-19 outbreak will last. But if you want to be ready for the long haul, here is a geek's ultimate work-from-home setup to consider, assuming you are using your office laptop.

MONITOR



Multitasking becomes a breeze and productivity increase is a given. PHOTO: LG



LG 49WL95C

$2,099

Why stress your eyes squinting at the cramped screen of your office laptop when you can gaze at the magnificent 49-inch display of the LG 49WL95C ultra-wide curved monitor? With its dual quad high-definition (QHD) resolution of 5,120 x 1,440 pixels, it is like having two 27-inch QHD (2,560 x 1,440 pixels) monitors in one. Multitasking becomes a breeze and productivity increase is a given.

DESK STAND



The Omnidesk Switch Pro electric motor is able to adjust the Switch Pro's height from 15.6cm to 48cm tall, while its weighted steel base structure offers optimal stability. PHOTO: OMNIDESK



Omnidesk Switch Pro

$699

Hunching over your office laptop the whole day at your dinner table is bad for your back and neck. This is where the Omnidesk Switch Pro comes in. Place this desk stand on any desk and it can turn the latter into a standing desk whenever you want. Its electric motor is able to adjust the Switch Pro's height from 15.6cm to 48cm tall, while its weighted steel base structure offers optimal stability. It also comes with a keyboard dock.

CHAIR



The DXRacer King KS06 has a stable aluminium base and a gas spring for height adjustment PHOTO: DXRACER



DXRacer King KS06

$569

Sitting in a comfortable chair improves productivity. The DXRacer King KS06 gaming chair is as comfortable as work chairs come. Its ergonomic bucket-seat design "locks" your body in place to prevent slouching, while its high backrest supports your entire spinal column. It has a stable aluminium base and a gas spring for height adjustment.

KEYBOARD



The keycaps' textured finish also holds up well against intense use. PHOTO: RAZER



Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition

$210.90

This keyboard (available from Amazon and Lazada) features Razer's linear optical switches that allows you to type faster than with a normal keyboard. With its compact tenkeyless design, it takes up less space on the table. In addition, its keycaps are made of a thermoplastic material that is harder and more durable than conventional ones. The keycaps' textured finish also holds up well against intense use.

MOUSE



With a battery life of almost 70 days per charge, you might only need to charge it when you are back in office again. PHOTO: LOGITECH



Logitech MX Master 3

$169

Featuring a 4,000-dots-per-inch laser sensor, the Logitech MX Master 3 (available from Amazon and Lazada) can work on almost any surface, including glass. Its ergonomic design makes it comfortable even when you are using it for many hours straight, while its MagSpeed scroll wheel enhances productivity with its speedy scrolling ability. With a battery life of almost 70 days per charge, you might only need to charge it when you are back in office again.

BLUETOOTH HEADSET



The best part is the Jabra Elite 75t can connect to two devices at the same time. PHOTO: JABRA



Jabra Elite 75t

$288

The Jabra Elite 75t true wireless in-ear headphones not only let you listen to music from your smartphone, they double up as a Bluetooth headset to take calls. The best part is they can connect to two devices at the same time. So, you can be listening to a meeting transcript on your laptop and quickly switch to your smartphone for a conference call.

MESH ROUTER



Get the Netgear Orbi AX6000 Tri-band Wi-Fi 6 System and you won't have to worry about being slowed down by missed network connections while working at home. PHOTO: NETGEAR



Netgear Orbi AX6000 Tri-band Wi-Fi 6 System

$1,099 (one router and one satellite)

The Netgear Orbi AX6000 Tri-band Wi-Fi 6 System operates on the latest Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) standard, which has four times the network capacity of the Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) standard. This mesh router is said to be able to cover an area of up to 5,000 square feet and support up to 100 connected devices. Overkill? Maybe. But get this and you won't have to worry about being slowed down by missed network connections while working at home.