The best gaming TVs for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X

For the best gaming experience on the upcoming PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles, your television sets should have the latest gaming features such as support for 4K resolution at 120HZ, variable refresh rate (VRR) and auto low-latency mode (ALLM). A super-low input lag - less than 20ms - will also make games feel very responsive. Here are five picks to consider.

LG CX Oled

From $3,699 on Lazada and Shopee

LG has been an early adopter of the latest gaming features on its TVs. With support for VRR, ALLM and the ability to produce 4K resolution at 120Hz, the new LG CX Oled TV is tailor-made for the upcoming consoles.

Unfortunately, the smaller 48-inch model, which would be perfect for a gaming den, is not available in Singapore.

Alternatively, the CX's predecessor, 2019's C9 Oled TV, is equally capable when it comes to gaming, with four HDMI 2.1 ports. That is, if you can still find it in stores.

LG Nano91



From $2,799 on Lazada and Shopee

For those with a smaller budget, the LG Nano91 offers similar gaming features as the more expensive LG CX.

But the Nano91 uses an in-plane switching (IPS) screen that is not as good as the CX's Oled screen in terms of picture quality and viewing angles.

Samsung Q95T



From $3,771 on Lazada and Shopee

The upcoming consoles can support 8K resolution, but the jury is still out on the issue of games running at 8K resolution as there has been little mention about it from developers.

Hence, go with Samsung's best 4K television of this year, the Q95T, instead of its flagship Q950T, which is an 8K model.

The Q95T has all the necessary prerequisites for next-generation console gaming, such as support of VRR (via AMD FreeSync). Samsung also has a Real Game Enhancer+ feature that automatically reduces ghosting and motion blur in fast-moving games.

Samsung Q80T



From $2,115 on Lazada and Shopee

The Q80T is a slight downgrade from the Q95T. The cheaper Q80T does not have the ultra-wide viewing angles of the Q95T. Its picture quality is also not as good because it has fewer local dimming zones.

But it has the same gaming features as the Q95T. It also has very low input lag of around 10ms.

Sony X90H

From $2,199

One of the two Sony televisions that are "ready for PlayStation 5", the X90H (the other is the Z8H) supports the required gaming features like 4K at 120Hz, VRR and ALLM, though only after a future firmware update.

Besides gaming, the X90H should offer excellent picture quality for an LCD TV, thanks to a full-array local dimming arrangement that mitigates light bloom effects.