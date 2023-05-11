The $749 Google Pixel 7a makes its higher-end sibling look like a bad deal: Review

SINGAPORE - Google might have made the Pixel 7a, its new mid-range smartphone, too good for its own good.

The $749 Google Pixel 7a, which will go on sale in Singapore on Thursday, might eat into the sales of the premium $999 Pixel 7, since both phones have similar screen sizes, screen resolutions and processing speeds.

In some areas, such as battery life and camera lenses, the Pixel 7a even outshines its higher-end sibling on paper.

When tested a few days ago, the Pixel 7a powered through five hours of screen-on time each day, draining only half the battery capacity.

That is never the case with my own Pixel 7, which usually needs to be charged soon after lunch, unless I turn on the battery saver mode.

Doing so cuts the screen’s refresh rate to 60Hz, switches to 4G and turns off background apps, spoiling the fun of having a high-end phone.

The Pixel 7a’s improved battery life comes thanks to a roughly similar 4,385mAh battery and a smaller 6.1-inch Oled screen.

Between this and the Pixel 7’s 6.3-inch Oled display, it is hard to tell the difference. And as a power user, I would take the battery boost any day.