Tech review: Trend Micro Home Network Security a cyber watchdog for your home

Security outfit Trend Micro's latest product is not another version of its well-known security software, but a "plug-and-protect" device to fend off cyber attacks.

Dubbed Home Network Security (HNS), this appliance monitors the network traffic between your home router and your connected home devices for cyber threats.

While you can install security software on phones and computers, this is often not possible for connected home devices such as security cameras, game consoles and smart TVs. Hence, the introduction of security appliances such as the HNS, which debuted in late 2016 but is only just making its way to Singapore this month.

A valid subscription is required for the appliance, which comes bundled with a two-year subscription for $299, to function. Subsequently, it costs $99 a year.

It is a black box slightly larger than my palm, like an Android TV box. Connect it to your home router via Ethernet cable and install the companion Home Network Security smartphone app (available for iOS and Android) to get started.

Not being an expert on cyber-security, I cannot attest to the effectiveness of the HNS' security features. But part of its job is to protect users from themselves - for instance, stop them from clicking on a phishing website.

And the anti-phishing feature worked as advertised. A Trend Micro webpage popped up to warn me when I tried to visit a couple of known phishing websites. During such an attempt, I was blocked by my Asus home router, which comes with a similar security feature (AiProtection) powered by, guess who, Trend Micro.

Yes, some routers, such as the McAfee-powered D-Link D-Fend that I tested earlier this year, now have similar home security functions as those in the HNS.

Trend Micro said its appliance has more security features than the version found in Asus routers. The firm also said that the HNS has its own processor and memory, which means its impact on network speed is minimal (less than 1 per cent decline in network speed based on Trend Micro's data). Security routers on the other hand have to split its computing resources between their networking and cyber guardian roles.

The other reason to get a security appliance is for its built-in parental controls, which can be used to restrict Internet access for specific devices in the home network.

Using the smartphone app, you can create a profile for each child and all his devices so that any restrictions apply to all his devices. Web filters are sorted by categories, such as adult content, and can affect both websites and apps such as Facebook. You can also add your own sites to either allow or deny.

Alerts are sent to your smartphone via the app if a user attempts to visit a restricted website while a report page lets you see at a glance all the activities by the user, including the total amount of time spent online. I found the app's pause Internet and pause YouTube shortcuts very convenient.

But unlike what happens when clicking on a phishing site, attempts to access a website restricted by the parental controls do not prompt a Trend Micro page to pop up. Hence, the affected user may mistake his restricted access as an Internet connection issue instead.

The parental control feature also cannot detect the use of a virtual private network (VPN) service that encrypts the data flow. Trend Micro says a software update in the next few weeks will flag devices that are using a VPN, which should let you know if your tech-savvy teenager is bypassing your restrictions.

FOR

Cyber protection for all devices in the home network

Comprehensive parental controls

Less impact on network performance compared to security router

AGAINST

Parental controls can be bypassed by VPN

Blocked users not told the reason

SPECS

Price: $299 with two-year subscription

Features: Intrusion prevention, dangerous site and file blocking, parental controls

Smartphone apps: iOS and Android

Connectivity: Gigabit Ethernet port

Weight: 226g

RATING

Features: 4/5

Design: 3.5/5

Performance: 4/5

Value: 3.5/5

Overall: 4/5