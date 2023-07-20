YouTube hikes prices on US premium plans by US$2 a month

Youtube introduced in April new features for its premium users, including letting them host Google Meet sessions to watch videos with other users. PHOTO: REUTERS
SAN BRUNO, California - YouTube, Google’s video streaming platform, hiked prices on its monthly and annual premium plans in the United States.

The YouTube Premium plan would cost US$13.99 (S$18.50) a month in the US, up US$2 from before, according to the company’s website on Thursday. The price for its annual plan was hiked by US$20 to US$139.99.

It was unclear if the price hikes would apply to other markets too. Google did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for a comment.

YouTube had in April introduced new features for its premium users including letting them host Google Meet sessions to watch videos on the platform together with other users.

It has also hiked prices for YouTube Music by US$1 to US$10.99 in the US. The move follows similar price increases by Amazon Music, Apple Music and Tidal. REUTERS

