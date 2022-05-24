askST: Will I get into trouble if I download, stream movies from non-official sites?

SINGAPORE - Changes to the Copyright Act took effect last November, making the sale of software applications and devices that offer access to pirated online streams illegal here. But is streaming and downloading movies on your computer also illegal? The Straits Times explains.

A: A user who downloads copyrighted videos - which generally includes movies and TV series - from non-official websites will be committing copyright infringement. This is because downloading the videos involves copying the content without the permission of the copyright owner.