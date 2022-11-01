Why (digital) banking should be a family affair again

Visits to the bank were a monthly ritual when I was a child.
My grandfather would take leave from work and together with my grandmother, we would head for the nearest POSB branch, with bank passbooks in hand and a nondescript bag ready to receive enough cash to last the family for the month.
The notes withdrawn would be crucial for all family operations – grocery shopping, grandchildren’s pocket money, household bills and even payment to street vendors who delivered bread on bicycles.
Over time, human bank tellers give way to thousands of ATMs, which are in turn being replaced by the ubiquitous mobile banking app. The app encapsulates all the functions of the bank branch and more, including insurance, digital assets management and securities trading. The app even links to travel and shopping websites. The bank branch is now a distant memory.
Innovation will continue, and even more services will be created for bank customers. But with more new features, more cyber threats appear on the horizon.
The key change is that banking services are now executed on a combination of infrastructure operated by financial institutions, third-party service providers and the customer.
In the past, banking was provided by just the bank at the branch. Even the passbook was issued by the bank. But now, customers choose their own mobile devices to host the banking app and Internet service providers to enable connectivity to the bank.
If fraud or scams take place, there is arguably some sort of shared responsibility among the various parties – the bank, the Internet service provider and the customer.
The matter was thrust into the spotlight after 790 OCBC Bank customers were swindled out of $13.7 million in December 2021 and January 2022’s SMS phishing attacks.
Overall in 2021, there were 2,237 reported cases of banking-related phishing scams – 897 more than in 2020, said the Singapore Police Force. The victims of these scams lost $19.4 million – $14.1 million more than in 2020 – as more customers transact online and scammers become increasingly aggressive in their attacks.
In February, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said it would publish a proposed equitable loss-sharing framework for financial scams for public consultation within three months. The framework has since been delayed.
Explaining the delay in Parliament in October, Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan said: “It’s taking us longer than expected to design a fair and effective framework that ensures shared responsibility across the ecosystem, as well as incentives for each party to be vigilant against gaps.”
He added: “Every stakeholder has to be vigilant in their own right against scams, both institutions as well as individuals.”
Singapore is probably the first major financial jurisdiction to attempt to come up with such a framework. The three key areas to determine would be the type of scams covered, the parties liable and how that responsibility would be shared – of which the latter two are contentious.
Should telecommunications operators, network service providers, mobile device manufacturers, software companies and technology providers share liability? The conversation on how the responsibility should be shared is even more contentious. The acts or omissions of the parties could be examined for causative factors and then weighted against one another.
If a loss is traced to a single point of failure, could the relevant service provider be made to bear the entire loss? This may be unpalatable for service providers that earn little or no fees from the transaction. If responsibility is ascribed for failing to meet a guideline or best practice, this would make the guidelines and best practices mandatory and increase the cost of compliance. The costs may be passed on to consumers.
Also, some of these scams had very little or no technology element and simply involved the victim communicating directly with the fraudster. The framework is unlikely to apply in these cases.
As for me and my family, we are leaving nothing to chance, recognising that the upcoming framework is not the panacea to all scams.
Cyber hygiene should start at home. Cyber security news is shared in family chats. Younger family members are required to share cyber security tips with older family members. These include updating the operating systems of devices, firewalls and anti-virus software as well as securing router passwords and setting appropriate transaction limits.
With some deja vu, banking is now once again a family affair, just like our visits to bank branches in the ancient past.
- Bryan Tan is a partner at law firm Reed Smith and a former president of the Singapore chapter of global think-tank the Internet Society.