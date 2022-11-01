Why (digital) banking should be a family affair again

Visits to the bank were a monthly ritual when I was a child.

My grandfather would take leave from work and together with my grandmother, we would head for the nearest POSB branch, with bank passbooks in hand and a nondescript bag ready to receive enough cash to last the family for the month.

The notes withdrawn would be crucial for all family operations – grocery shopping, grandchildren’s pocket money, household bills and even payment to street vendors who delivered bread on bicycles.

Over time, human bank tellers give way to thousands of ATMs, which are in turn being replaced by the ubiquitous mobile banking app. The app encapsulates all the functions of the bank branch and more, including insurance, digital assets management and securities trading. The app even links to travel and shopping websites. The bank branch is now a distant memory.

Innovation will continue, and even more services will be created for bank customers. But with more new features, more cyber threats appear on the horizon.

The key change is that banking services are now executed on a combination of infrastructure operated by financial institutions, third-party service providers and the customer.

In the past, banking was provided by just the bank at the branch. Even the passbook was issued by the bank. But now, customers choose their own mobile devices to host the banking app and Internet service providers to enable connectivity to the bank.

If fraud or scams take place, there is arguably some sort of shared responsibility among the various parties – the bank, the Internet service provider and the customer.