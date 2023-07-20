WhatsApp messaging disruption resolved, Meta says

Outage tracking website Downdetector.com logged more than 26,000 reports in the US of WhatsApp problems. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
31 min ago
Published
41 min ago

SAN FRANCISCO - Meta Platforms said it had restored WhatsApp connectivity issues after thousands of users globally reported problems accessing the messaging app on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

“We’re back, happy chatting!” the Whatsapp Twitter account posted in a tweet.

The company had earlier said it was experiencing disruptions “receiving incoming messages and message delivery on Whatsapp,” according to Meta’s status dashboard.

At one point, there were more than 37,000 incidents of people in the United States reporting issues with the messaging service, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Meanwhile, more than 177,000 users reported issues with WhatsApp in the United Kingdom and nearly 15,000 said they faced trouble while using the messaging app in India. REUTERS

