WhatsApp delays data-sharing change after backlash sees users flock to rivals

SAN FRANCISCO (AFP) - WhatsApp on Friday (Jan 15) delayed a data-sharing change as users worried about privacy fled the Facebook-owned messaging service and flocked to rivals Telegram and Signal.

"We're now moving back the date on which people will be asked to review and accept the terms," WhatsApp said in a blog post.

WhatsApp cancelled its Feb 8 deadline for accepting the tweak to its terms of service, involving sharing data with Facebook servers.

The platfirm said it would instead "go to people gradually to review the policy at their own pace before new business options are available on May 15."