News analysis
What's the alternative for checking vaccination status if TraceTogether-SafeEntry were to be retired?
Better tech alternative needed; one suggestion is to incorporate vaccination and test records in Singpass
Mandatory use of contact tracing tool TraceTogether and digital check-in system SafeEntry is burdensome to the majority of the population since contact tracing is no longer extensively done here.
Many have asked when these tools will be retired since news broke on Nov 8 that contact tracing had become more focused on the unvaccinated and vulnerable individuals in high-risk environments such as hospitals, nursing homes, schools and pre-schools.