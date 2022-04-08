What you need to know about the Ronin $830m crypto heist

LONDON (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - Hackers have stolen cryptocurrency worth almost US$615 million (S$836 million) from a blockchain project linked to popular online game Axie Infinity, the latest cyber heist to hit the digital asset sector.

Ronin, a blockchain network that lets users transfer crypto in and out of the game, said on March 29 the theft happened on March 23 but was not detected until almost a week later.

Here is what you need to know about the Ronin heist.

Crypto's a big deal now, right?

Indeed. Bitcoin and other digital currencies have exploded into public view in recent years, with mainstream investors embracing the sector in droves during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The sector's now worth over US$2.1 trillion. As money has poured in, the hacks and heists that have long plagued crypto have also grown also size.

And how does Ronin fit in?

Ronin is used in Axie Infinity, one of the world's most popular online games involving cryptocurrencies.

Its products include a digital wallet for storing crypto, and a "bridge" that allows users to move funds in and out of the game. This is where the crypto were stolen from.

Ronin takes its name from the samurai warriors of feudal Japan who did not serve any particular lord. The name "represents our desire to take the destiny of our product into our own hands", Axie Infinity said in a blog post.

Vietnam-based Sky Mavis launched Axie Infinity in 2018.

Mr Jeffrey Zirlin, one of Axie Infinity's founders, said at a conference on March 29: "It is one of the bigger hacks in history and we're fully committed to continue building."

How did the heist happen?

The Ronin hacker used stolen private keys - the passwords needed to access crypto funds - Ronin said in a blog post, after targeting computers connected to its network that help confirm transactions.

Ronin said it discovered the hack on March 29 and that it was working with "various government agencies to ensure the criminals get brought to justice".

The identity of the hackers is still unclear.