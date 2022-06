SINGAPORE - StarHub has come a full circle after wresting back the exclusive broadcast rights to the English Premier League (EPL) from arch-rival Singtel.

Last week, StarHub announced that the cost of the subscription to watch the 2022/2023 season of the EPL, which starts on Aug 6, will be from as low as $19.99 per month - even cheaper than the $24.61 monthly fee that Singtel charged over a decade ago when it first won the exclusive rights to the EPL.