‘We will fund your legal bill. No limit’: Musk offers discriminated X users help

Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

Elon Musk has offered to fund legal bills of X Corp. users whose posts or likes on the platform led to discrimination by their employers.

The billionaire owner of the social media site formerly known as Twitter said there was “no limit” to the offer.

According to researchers, Musk’s tenure as X’s owner has seen a spike in harmful content due to content moderation policy changes.

Last month, Musk revealed that the social media company’s advertising revenue had plunged by 50 per cent.

After 17 years of being branded as Twitter, the platform’s familiar blue bird logo was X-ed. Musk unveiled the platform’s new logo last month. This further highlighted his goal of creating an “everything app”. BLOOMBERG

