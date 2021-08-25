Waterfront lifestyle at Keppel Bay gets 5G security boost

SINGAPORE - Keppel Bay's waterfront and yachting lifestyle has received a security boost with the deployment of surveillance robot and camera technology, powered by 5G mobile, telco M1 and property developer Keppel Land announced on Wednesday (Aug 25).

This and related initiatives at the Marina at Keppel Bay are among the first commercial uses of 5G here that are no longer in the testing phase and go beyond basic telecommunications, such as faster mobile Internet downloads

Using M1's 5G network, which is faster and has more bandwidth than 4G, a robot at the marina managed by Keppel Land will allow operations staff to monitor the lobby without having to be physically present. It can also help visitors with concierge services such as booking taxis.

Dock patrols are also planned, with a robot to be deployed for this in the first quarter of next year.

The surveillance robot is equipped with tools to help it manage incidents and, among other things, allow marina staff to communicate quickly if an incident happens.

Other machines can also be deployed to maintain and monitor the cleanliness of the area and automatically collect garbage floating in the water.

M1 said this would help cut the resources needed to maintain water conditions at the marina.

A 5G surveillance camera has been installed, and it can alert staff if unauthorised boats enter the marina. This is done using technology that can automatically analyse the vessels and recognise registered boats.

Marina staff can also perform safety checks and maintenance duties with the aid of a 5G-connected headset that has a camera.

This allows staff to relay high resolution videos of what they see on location in real-time to colleagues, and join video conferences to get remote help. The headgear can also analyse the footage it captures to spot and alert staff of safety issues.

The 5G network used to power the data transfers of the various applications at Keppel Bay is called a 5G "standalone" network, meaning it uses dedicated 5G equipment.

It differs from the network launched last year called a 5G "non-standalone" network that relies partly on 4G gear.

The benefit of a standalone network is that it offers ultra-low latency and increased network capacity. This means that more devices can be connected to the network with little lag.

Compared with 4G, 5G promises 10 times faster mobile surfing speeds and the ability to connect many more times the number of devices.

For instance, a 3GB movie - about an hour's duration in high definition - will take around 40 seconds to download on average over a 5G network.

The 5G marina announcement by M1 and Keppel Land, both members of the Keppel Group, is part of the telco's rollout of 5G enterprise offerings.

In July, M1 had announced the launch of its 5G standalone network with 50 per cent coverage across Singapore.

Earlier this month, StarHub said it was trialling its 5G standalone network for consumers.

Singapore's biggest telco Singtel, which runs one of the country's two 5G networks, said in May that it had launched its 5G standalone network.

M1 said on Wednesday that it would partner businesses across various sectors, including finance, retail and manufacturing, for 5G-enabled ATMs, autonomous shops with enhanced video and data analytics capabilities, and industrial applications using Internet-connected devices.

The telco will also continue to collaborate with institutes of higher learning to explore new 5G uses.

M1 chief executive Manjot Singh Mann said Wednesday's marina launch "is a testament to our promise to deliver innovative solutions that redefine how businesses can leverage 5G to improve efficiency while meeting customers' needs".

"More importantly, it heralds the beginning of our journey towards more viable commercial-ready 5G solutions that will advance our digital economy," he said.

Mr Louis Lim, Keppel Land's chief executive, said the marina rollout is among the property developer's ongoing initiatives "which seek to push the envelope of digitalisation and sharpen our focus on customer centricity and engagement".