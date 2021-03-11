Volunteer your time and expertise to help close S'pore's digital skills gap: DPM Heng

SINGAPORE - Those with the time and expertise should volunteer to help close the digital skills gap in Singapore.

This call to action was made by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat on Thursday (March 11) as he noted that technology had helped Singapore emerge stronger from the Covid-19 crisis.

Speaking at the launch of the second edition of the Smart Nation and U event at The URA Centre, Mr Heng said that Singapore must continue to raise awareness of the potential of digital technology and build a more digitally inclusive society.

But the acceleration of tech adoption in the workplace has also widened the skills gap among workers.

As more companies look to transform, Singapore must ensure that workers are equipped with the digital skills to take on new roles, said Mr Heng, who is also Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies and Minister for Finance.

To this end, he urged the public to step forward to help address the issue as part of the Singapore Together movement.

They can do so by volunteering as a Smart Nation ambassador or be part of the many ongoing collective efforts. For instance, they can join the effort organised by the Alliances for Action, which are groups formed to tackle a specific challenge under the Singapore Together movement.

Of these, there are two alliances on digital inclusion - one on expanding online learning opportunities and another on helping disadvantaged families access smart devices.

Other alliances are looking into digital transformation, including the digitalisation of supply chains and education tech.



Smart Nation ambassadors exploring how technology has been embedded into the city using AR technology. ST PHOTO: TIMOTH DAVID



The public can also donate to the Digital for Life Fund to support projects initiated by the community. The Government will match donations dollar for dollar.

"Building a more inclusive society will require a collective effort from all of us to progress together as one. Each of us must do our part to help those around us to be part of this digital journey," said Mr Heng.