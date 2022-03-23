US anti-trust regulators seek more data from Activision, Microsoft on planned deal

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The United States Federal Trade Commission has sought additional data from Activision Blizzard and Microsoft related to the anti-trust review of their deal, the games developer said in a regulatory filing on Monday (March 21).

Microsoft in January agreed to acquire the Call Of Duty maker for US$68.7 billion (S$93.1 billion) in the biggest gaming industry deal in history.

Microsoft will file for approval of the deal in 17 jurisdictions, the company's president Brad Smith told reporters last month.

In order to woo US and other regulators, the company said in February that it had developed a new set of principles for its app store, including open access to developers who meet privacy and security standards.

With the Activision deal, Microsoft will take on industry leaders Tencent Holdings and Sony Group. Sony Interactive Entertainment recently said it would buy Bungie, creator of the Halo video game, in a deal valued at US$3.6 billion.