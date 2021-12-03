Universities, polytechnics join hands with Dell to develop tech-related curriculum

SINGAPORE - Students in several universities and polytechnics here can look forward to new curriculum content related to emerging technologies, such as cloud computing, in the next few years.

Singapore Management University, Singapore Institute of Technology, Ngee Ann Polytechnic, Singapore Polytechnic and tech giant Dell Technologies are collaborating on the new learning content.

A memorandum of understanding to enhance the pre-employment training curriculum was signed by representatives of the organisations on Friday (Dec 3).

The new programme seeks to equip students across the four educational institutes with critical skills linked to new and emerging technologies, such as cloud computing, the Internet of Things and digital cities management.

It also aims to build and attract a robust talent pipeline for the local information and communications technology sector, according to a statement issued by Dell on Friday.

Under the partnership, new content will be developed for curriculum modules, and specialist diploma and degree courses.

Dell said: "Beyond curriculum design, students can benefit from Dell industry experts' insights, and mentorship will also be offered to students as they navigate final-year projects and industry attachments."

They will also have access to self-guided e-learning courses via Dell's digital learning platform.

These courses provide students with practical tech knowledge and skills that are in demand by the information and communications technology sector.

For now, Dell and the educational institutes seek to enhance the curriculum of more than 5,000 students - mostly in IT courses - via the new programme in the next two years.

But there are plans to review the programme after that, and even expand it.

Development of the new curriculum has already begun, with the content finalised for some of the modules offered by the educational institutes.

Dell said the new programme comes under its Digital Future - Made in Singapore initiative, which aims to fast-track the adoption of future-ready digital solutions and drive innovations in Singapore for partners and customers globally to be future-ready.

In his speech on Friday, Mr Amit Midha, Dell's president for the Asia-Pacific and Japan and Global Digital Cities, said: "While technology remains critical and central, and will continue to advance, we must remember that it is our talent that sits at the heart of digital innovation.

"The key foundational block is ensuring that we have the right skill set and training in place to shape a workforce that leads the way in innovation and accelerates progress."

Minister of State for Communications and Information Tan Kiat How, who was present at Friday's MOU signing at the Dell Executive Briefing and Solution Centre at Changi Business Park, said the technology space is developing very rapidly, disrupting business models, creating new jobs roles, and creating new, exciting opportunities.

"And to seize these opportunities in a digital economy, we need to be nimble," added Mr Tan, who is also Minister of State for National Development.

"But importantly, we need to have a strong partnership between the industry and our institutes of higher learning - both for pre-employment training and for continuing education training."