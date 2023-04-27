UK blocks Microsoft's $90b Activision deal over cloud gaming concerns

LONDON - Britain will block Microsoft’s US$69 billion (S$92 billion) acquisition of “Call of Duty” maker Activision Blizzard over concerns it would hinder competition in cloud gaming, dealing an unexpected blow to the biggest-ever deal in gaming.

The country’s antitrust regulator said on Wednesday that Microsoft’s commitment to offer access to Activision’s multi-billion dollar “Call of Duty” franchise to leading cloud gaming platforms would not effectively remedy its concerns.

Microsoft’s president Brad Smith said in a statement the company remained fully committed to the acquisition and would appeal the decision, while Activision said it would “work aggressively” with Microsoft to reverse it.

Activision’s chief executive officer Bobby Kotick told staff it was not “the news we wanted - but it is far from the final word on this deal”.

“We will reassess our growth plans for the UK,” the company said in a separate statement. “Global innovators large and small will take note that - despite all its rhetoric - the UK is clearly closed for business.”

Shares in Activision, which also makes “Candy Crush”, “Overwatch” and “World of Warcraft”, fell nearly 12 per cent to US$76.65, moving further from Microsoft’s offer price of US$95 per share. The video-game publisher was set to erase nearly US$8 billion in market valuation, if the losses hold.

The gaming company also reported quarterly results on Wednesday, a day earlier than scheduled, beating quarterly bookings estimates although that seemed to do little to allay investor concerns about Britain’s move.

Shares in Microsoft rose to their highest in more than a year, a day after the maker of Office software beat Street estimates for quarterly revenue and profit.

The company announced its Activision bid in January 2022 to boost its firepower in a video gaming market led by Tencent and Sony.

“We expect that Microsoft will continue to fight this,” Evercore ISI analyst Kirk Materne said in a note.

If Microsoft throws in the towel, it would free up more than US$60 billion in cash flow to either return to investors or make investments in AI-related offerings, he noted.

The Activision deal is the biggest involving technology companies the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has blocked, the latest sign the UK watchdog is ready to take on Big Tech after blocking in 2021 Facebook-owner Meta’s acquisition of Giphy.

Europe will decide on the Activision deal by May 22.

The US Federal Trade Commission is also seeking to block it.

Cloud concerns

The surprise ruling comes after the CMA last month dropped its concerns about the impact of the deal on the console market led by Sony’s market-leading PlayStation.

That left cloud streaming services as the remaining hurdle, which Microsoft sought to overcome by signing licensing deals with the owners of streaming platforms including Valve Corp, Nvidia and Boosteroid.

It had already offered Sony - a vocal opponent of the deal - a 10-year “Call of Duty” licence, in line with an agreement to bring the multi-billion dollar franchise to Nintendo’s Switch.