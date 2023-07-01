Twitter now needs users to sign in to view tweets

Users who try to view content on Twitter will be asked to sign up for an account or log into an existing account to see tweets. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
31 min ago
Published
34 min ago

NEW YORK - Twitter will now require users to have an account on the social media platform to view tweets, a move that owner Elon Musk on Friday called an “temporary emergency measure”.

Users who try to view content on the platform will be asked to sign up for an account or log into an existing account to see their favourite tweets.

“We were getting data pillaged so much that it was degrading service for normal users!” Mr Musk said in a tweet.

Mr Musk has previously expressed displeasure at artificial intelligence firms like OpenAI and others using Twitter’s data to train their large language models.

The company has initiated a range of measures to bring back advertisers who left the platform under Mr Musk’s ownership and to increase subscription revenue by making verification check marks a part of the Twitter Blue programme.

Earlier in the month, Twitter had announced plans to focus on video, creator and commerce partnerships to revitalise the social media company’s business beyond digital advertising.

Twitter has also begun charging users to access its application programming interface (API), used by third-party apps and researchers. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Twitter’s new CEO Linda Yaccarino eases into the hot seat
Twitter resumes paying Google Cloud, patches up relationship

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top