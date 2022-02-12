Twitter back online after software glitch disrupts services

Twitter said it had fixed a technical bug which was "preventing timelines from loading and Tweets from posting". PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
3 min ago

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - Twitter said on Friday (Feb 11) it had fixed a software glitch in its micro-blogging website that had disrupted services for several thousands of its users.

"We've fixed a technical bug that was preventing timelines from loading and Tweets from posting. Things should be back to normal now," the company said in a tweet.

Earlier, Twitter had said on its status page that it was facing an elevated number of application programming interface errors, a set of protocols for building and integrating application software.

Over 40,000 users had reported outage of the service on Downdetector, a website which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Some users on Reddit had complained of being logged out of their Twitter account, while others said they could not send or retrieve tweets.

More On This Topic
Awkwafina quits Twitter after addressing 'blaccent' criticism
Twitter suspends spoiler account for 'Wordle' answer reveal

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top