Tussle for in-vehicle data hits high gear in era of the connected car

LONDON (REUTERS) - Where you go. What you pass. Where you stop. What you listen to. What you watch. Your good habits. Your bad habits.

Companies in Europe and beyond are vying for control of the crown jewels of the connected car era: your vehicle's data.

The contest is entering a pivotal phase as European Union regulators look to hammer out the world's first laws for the ballooning industry around Web-enabled vehicles, pitting carmakers against a coalition of insurers, leasing companies and repair shops.

European Commission sources said the EU executive should have launched an industry consultation on in-vehicle data last week which could lead to legislation later this year - the first of its kind globally.

Many companies view data as the gold of the new wired world, though for some it is more akin to air or water.

"If you don't have access to data in the future, eventually you'll be squeezed out," said Mr Tim Albertsen, chief executive of ALD, Societe Generale's car leasing division, which commands millions of vehicles.

"You'll not be efficient, you'll not have the right services, you just can't operate at the end of the day."