Think twice before sharing your e-mail address

When you browse the Web, an increasing number of sites and apps are asking for a piece of basic information that you probably hand over without hesitation: your e-mail address.

It may seem harmless, but when you enter your e-mail, you are sharing a lot more than just that.

First, it helps to know why companies want e-mail addresses. To advertisers, Web publishers and app makers, your e-mail is important not just for contacting you. It also acts as a digital breadcrumb for companies to link your activity across sites and apps to serve you relevant ads.

If this all sounds familiar, that is because it is.

For decades, the digital advertising industry relied on invisible trackers planted inside websites and apps to follow our activities and then serve us targeted ads. There have been sweeping changes to this system in the past few years, including Apple’s release of a software feature in 2021 allowing iPhone users to block apps from tracking them and Google’s decision to prevent websites from using cookies, which follow people’s activities across sites, in its Chrome browser by 2024.

Advertisers, Web publishers and app makers now try to track people through other means – and one simple method is by asking for an e-mail address.

Imagine if an employee of a bricks-and-mortar store asked for your name before you entered. An e-mail address can be even more revealing, though, because it can be linked to other data, including where you went to school, the make and model of the car you drive, and your ethnicity.

“I can take your e-mail address and find data you may not have even realised you have given to a brand,” said Mr Michael Priem, chief executive of Modern Impact, an advertising firm in Minneapolis. “The amount of data that is out there on us as consumers is literally shocking.”

Advertising tech is continuing to evolve, so it helps to understand what exactly you are sharing when you enter an e-mail address. From there, you can decide what to do.

For many years, the digital ad industry has compiled a profile on you based on the sites you visit on the Web. Information about you used to be collected in covert ways, including the aforementioned cookies and invisible trackers planted inside apps. Now that more companies are blocking the use of those methods, new ad targeting techniques have emerged.

One technology that is gaining traction is an advertising framework called Unified ID 2.0, or UID 2.0, which was developed by The Trade Desk, an ad technology company in Ventura, California.

Say, for example, you are shopping on a sneaker website using UID 2.0 when a prompt pops up and asks you to share your e-mail address and agree to receive relevant advertising. Once you enter your e-mail, UID 2.0 transforms it into a token composed of a string of digits and characters. That token travels with your e-mail address when you use it to log in to a sports streaming app on your TV that uses UID 2.0. Advertisers can link the two accounts together based on the token, and they can target you with sneaker ads on the sports streaming app because they know you visited the sneaker website.

Since your e-mail address is not revealed to the advertiser, UID 2.0 may be seen as a step-up for consumers from traditional cookie-based tracking, which gives advertisers access to your detailed browsing history and personal information.

“Websites and apps are increasingly asking for e-mail authentication in part because there needs to be a better way for publishers to monetise their content that is more privacy-centric than cookies,” Mr Ian Colley, chief marketing officer of The Trade Desk, said in an e-mail. “The Internet is not free, after all.”