The SG 100 Women in Tech list

The inaugural SG 100 Women in Tech list was launched in September to honour outstanding women in Singapore's technology sector.

It was compiled by the Singapore Computer Society in partnership with the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and Mediacorp.

The 100 women were selected from more than 850 nominations and comprise professionals from the public and private sectors as well as academia. They include Razer chief of staff and board member Patricia Liu, Nanyang Technological University associate professor of bioengineering Sierin Lim and ComfortDelGro chief technology officer Siew Yim Cheng.

Manpower Minister Josephine Teo is the patron of the Singapore Women in Tech movement, an IMDA initiative to attract women into the infocommunications and technology sector. The movement has brought together over 600 women in the workforce for networking and mentoring activities.

Women account for about 30 per cent of the workforce in the infocomm and technology sector. At the Singapore Women In Tech event in September, the call went out for more to join the sector.

Lester Wong