The green digital consumer: How to reduce your digital exhaust

The global infocommunications sector contributes about 2 per cent to 4 per cent of global carbon emissions, according to a study done by the Body of European Regulators for Electronic Communications (Berec) in 2021. Just as taking public transport and turning on the fan instead of the air-conditioner, reducing every joule of energy used by a digital device can help to lower one’s carbon footprint. The Straits Times looks at ways to lower one’s digital exhaust.

The smaller the screen, the smaller your carbon footprint will be.