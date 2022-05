SINGAPORE - The road to Elon Musk's storied $44 billion acquisition of Twitter was paved with frustration, mainly with the platform's edit button. Or rather, the lack thereof.

The tech titan more famous for his electric car giant Tesla and drilling outfit The Boring Company is an active and long-time Twitter user. His main bugbear with the platform is the inability to edit posts. With his acquisition, he has announced his intention to introduce this long-omitted feature.