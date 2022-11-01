Tech’s biggest companies are sending worrying signals about the economy

Google last week reported a steep decline in profits. Social media companies such as Meta said that advertising sales – the heart of its businesses – have rapidly cooled off. And Microsoft, perhaps the technology industry’s most reliable performer, predicted a slowdown at least until the end of 2022.

Tech companies led the way for the United States economy over the past decade and buoyed the stock market during the worst days of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, amid stubborn inflation and rising interest rates, even the biggest giants of Silicon Valley are signalling that tough days may be ahead.

The companies are navigating the same problems as the rest of the economy. Pumped up by aggressive consumer spending during the pandemic, they invested to keep up with demand. Now, as that spending is slowing, they are trying to adjust. It has not been easy.

Amazon, which had 798,000 employees at the beginning of 2020, is reining in expansion of its warehousing operations, mothballing buildings, pulling out of leases and delaying plans to open facilities. The company employed 1.52 million people in the second quarter, almost 100,000 fewer than at the end of March.

Most companies would love to have the problems of the tech industry’s leaders. Between them, Google and Microsoft made US$31.5 billion (S$44.5 billion) in profits in their most recent quarter. Apple delivered enough good news in its quarterly report, although it warned of a holiday slowdown.

But their sudden slowdown is exposing a weakness. The Big Tech companies have not really found a new, very profitable idea in years. Despite years of investment in new businesses, Google and Meta still rely mostly on advertisement sales. The iPhone, 15 years after it upended the industry, still drives Apple’s profits.

That has left some of these companies vulnerable to the disruptive upstarts that they once were. Google’s YouTube and Meta’s Facebook and Instagram social media platforms are being upended by the much younger TikTok. Meta said last Wednesday that its profit in the most recent quarter was down more than 50 per cent from a year ago.

The slowdown has been more severe among companies in young markets like crypto and the gig economy, but also the more staid chipmakers. The value of Bitcoin has plunged by two-thirds in 2022, dragging a host of start-ups down with it. Uber, the ride-hailing pioneer, has slashed spending as investors have lost their patience with unprofitable businesses.

Semiconductor companies are cutting spending on factories and machinery as sales of PCs, smartphones and appliances slow. Texas Instruments told financial analysts last Tuesday that the contagion is spreading to sales for things like heating controls and factory robots. Covid-19-related lockdowns in China and the growing threat of trade and technology restrictions have made things worse.

“We’re in for a dark winter,” said Mr Brent Thill, a technology analyst with the investment firm Jefferies. “From small to big to large – no one is immune.”