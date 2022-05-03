Tech giants duped into giving up data for offences including harassment of minors

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - Major technology companies have been duped into providing sensitive personal information about their customers in response to fraudulent legal requests, and the data has been used to harass and even sexually extort minors, according to four federal law enforcement officials and two industry investigators.

The firms that have complied with the bogus requests include Meta Platforms, Apple, Alphabet's Google, Snap, Twitter and Discord, according to three of the sources. All of the sources requested anonymity to speak frankly about the devious new brand of online crime that involves underage victims.

The fraudulently obtained data has been used to target specific women and minors, and in some cases to pressure them into creating and sharing sexually explicit material and to retaliate against them if they refuse, according to the sources.

The tactic is considered by law enforcement and other investigators to be the newest criminal tool to obtain personally identifiable information that can be used not only for financial gain but also to extort and harass innocent victims.

It is particularly unsettling since the attackers are successfully impersonating law enforcement officers. The tactic is impossible for victims to protect against, as the best way to avoid it would be to not have an account on the targeted service, according to the sources.

It is not clear how often the fraudulent data requests have been used to sexually extort minors. Law enforcement and the technology companies are still trying to assess the scope of the problem. Since the requests appear to come from legitimate police agencies, it is difficult for companies to know when they have been tricked into giving out user data, the sources said.

Nonetheless, the law enforcement officials and investigators said it appears that the method has become more prevalent in recent months. "I know that emergency data requests get used in real life-threatening emergencies every day, and it is tragic that this mechanism is being abused to sexually exploit children," said Mr Alex Stamos, a former chief security officer at Facebook who now works as a consultant.

"Police departments are going to have to focus on preventing account compromises with multi-

factor authentication and better analysis of user behaviour, and tech companies should implement a confirmation callback policy as well as push law enforcement to use their dedicated portals where they can better detect account takeovers."

A Google spokesman said, "In 2021, we uncovered a fraudulent data request coming from malicious actors posing as legitimate government officials. We quickly identified an individual who appeared to be responsible and notified law enforcement. We are actively working with law enforcement and others in the industry to detect and prevent illegitimate data requests."

Facebook workers review every data request for "legal sufficiency and use advanced systems and processes to validate law enforcement requests and detect abuse", a spokesman said.

Similarly, Ms Rachel Racusen, a Snap spokesman, said the company carefully reviews each request it gets from law enforcement "to ensure its validity and have multiple safeguards in place to detect fraudulent requests".

A Discord spokesman said the messaging platform validates all emergency requests. Twitter and Apple declined to comment.

Emergency requests typically do not include a court order signed by a judge, so firms are usually under no legal obligation to provide data. But it is a generally accepted practice that companies will turn over limited data in response to "good faith" requests by law enforcement involving imminent danger.

In March, Bloomberg News reported that Apple and Meta, the parent company of Facebook, provided customer data to hackers who masqueraded as law enforcement officials. At the time, three people familiar with the matter said the fake requests appeared to be primarily used for financial fraud schemes.