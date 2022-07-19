S'pore organisations among most targeted in the world by ransomware attacks, study finds

SINGAPORE - Ransomware attacks are on the rise, and organisations in Singapore are among the most targeted in the world, according to a recent study.

Despite this, businesses here tend to prioritise recovery rather than prevention, said a report published last month by cyber-security technology firm Cybereason.

Ransomware is a type of malware that typically infiltrates a computer system and encrypts the data inside. Criminals then demand a ransom, threatening to leave it locked up and inaccessible.

Criminals are also increasingly using a "double extortion" tactic, where they not only encrypt the data but also steal it and threaten to leak or sell it online.

Cybereason said Singapore businesses were witnessing the greatest volume of such attacks among the countries polled, with 80 per cent of respondents here saying their organisations had been hit by a ransomware attack in the past 24 months. Globally, the average figure was 72 per cent.

The percentage of Singapore organisations that reported at least one attack in the past year also rose from 60 per cent in last year's report to 80 per cent this year.

Cybereason’s field chief security officer for the Asia-Pacific region C.K. Chim said the recent ransomware “gold rush” among cyber criminals is due to the fact that it is becoming easier for criminals to carry out such attacks, while many organisations are also now more reliant on digital infrastructure than before.

Many ransomware gangs now operate like legitimate companies with complex yet efficient business models, Mr Chim said.

He added: “Ransomware is an extremely lucrative model with little to no risk involved for the threat actors, as they often operate in countries with no extradition treaty... This allows them to operate with near impunity.”

The developers of the malware are increasingly opting to share their tools with “affiliates”, such as those who specialise in gaining unauthorised access to networks, in exchange for a fee or a cut of the ransom.

Two prominent and commonly used types of ransomware, called LockBit 2.0 and Conti, operate under a “ransomware-as-a-service” model.

Mr Chim said factors like lack of cyber hygiene as well as lack of visibility and detection of cyber criminals are overwhelming many companies’ security operations, including but not limited to those in Singapore.

According to the study, Singapore respondents had the lowest confidence in their organisations’ ability to manage a ransomware attack. About 64 per cent said they were confident in their organisations’ people, while 61 per cent were confident in their policies.

Respondents from Britain had the highest level of confidence in their organisations’ people and policies, at 94 per cent and 77 per cent respectively.

“Basic cyber hygiene is lacking among employees, which is obvious when they open phishing e-mails or select insecure passwords,” Mr Chim said.

“Preventing this may not necessarily require more budget, technology, or manpower. Instead, it requires a better understanding of how ransomware occurs and the implementation of measures that drastically reduce the ability of cyber criminals to snatch valuable data.”