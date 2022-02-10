'Sovereign cloud' to be developed for Singapore's Home Team

SINGAPORE - A secure online network that could provide Home Team agencies such as the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force with advanced computing resources to help officers on the ground is being developed.

This network, dubbed a “sovereign cloud” and said to be a first for Singapore, was announced by the Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX) and American technology giant Microsoft on Thursday (Feb 10). They are developing the network together.

While HTX did not provide details about its sovereign cloud, such networks and the related concept of digital sovereignty typically allow data to be collected and processed in a secure manner, and remain within the country’s borders.

These matters have been in the spotlight as there are concerns that the United States can use its laws to compel US technology companies, which build much of the Internet’s backbone, to surrender data stored in servers located in other countries. In response, some nations are building their own sovereign clouds, reported AFP.

On Feb 3, German information technology firms SAP and Arvato Systems said they will be rolling out secure sovereign cloud infrastructure for Germany’s public sector. The network will be based on Microsoft’s technology, but its “infrastructure will be strictly separated from Microsoft’s global data centre infrastructure” and governed by German law, said the firms.

Microsoft is also working on a similar sovereign cloud for France, AFP reported.

HTX and Microsoft said on Thursday that its sovereign cloud move “will play a key role in the Home Team’s digital transformation and will enable the Home Team to deliver improved safety and security to all citizens, residents and visitors to Singapore”.

HTX is tasked with developing cutting-edge capabilities for security or life-saving operations for the Home Team.

The two organisations said the sovereign cloud, together with high-speed connections and analytics, would provide Home Team officers with real-time data so that they can respond to incidents and make decisions more swiftly.

The online network will enable the agency to have access to resources to store data and carry out high-performance cloud computing on demand, as well as address emerging technology needs across Singapore’s Home Team departments, said HTX and Microsoft.

HTX did not say if it currently has access to such cloud computing, but it has rolled out a number of technology initiatives in recent years.

For instance, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority’s New Clearance Concept, using primarily iris or facial scans, aims to let Singaporeans pass through immigration gates without having to produce their passports from this year.

Cloud computing, which usually refers to the delivery of computer services and applications over networks, has proven benefits. Businesses have used it to crunch data that could help them to identify trends, for instance.

Such computing services can be quickly ramped up or scaled back by organisations based on their needs and they pay the service provider for what they use, freeing them from the necessity of buying their own servers and maintaining them for data storage and processing. As cloud computing uses standardised hardware and software, costs are also lower for users.