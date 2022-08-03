Smart glasses, 3D holograms among new 5G innovations being tested: IMDA

SINGAPORE - Smart glasses that display information on what the wearer is viewing might sound like potential future gadgets, but they are already being trialled by engineers and site inspectors at one of Keppel's shipyards.

The initiative is part of three new 5G projects under the Infocomm Media Development Authority's (IMDA) 5G Innovation Programme, which was announced by the agency on Wednesday (Aug 3). The programme seeks to accelerate the adoption and commercialisation of 5G solutions here.

The other two use cases are: An initiative to leverage holographic displays and images to enhance and augment healthcare delivery - known as Holomedicine - at National University Health System's (NUHS) hospitals; and a project to develop an outdoor cinematic quality augmented reality (AR) experience at the Marina Bay area.

The project at one of Keppel's shipyards involves the use of 5G AR-enabled smart glasses that provide information to the wearer, with the aim of increasing the efficiency of operations.

For example, site inspectors can view work instructions displayed on the smart glasses. This replaces labour-intensive manual check sheets and drawings.

Engineers at the shipyard will be able to capture and stream live data on equipment performance and condition during operations. This will provide a common platform for them and their colleagues in the office to troubleshoot and rectify issues.

The Holomedicine project at NUHS' hospitals will enable the use of realistic 3D holograms for various medical operations. Examples include helping surgeons plan surgeries and helping clinicians to fully explain medical procedures to patients.

Among other things, it will also enable holographic scanned images or guides converted from CT/MRI scans to be overlaid on the patient, thereby providing real-time guidance for the surgeons during an operation.

To date, $70 million has been allocated to IMDA's 5G Innovation Programme, which was rolled out in 2019. They include an initial $40 million grant and an additional $30 million set up in January last year.